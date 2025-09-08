Chipola to offer ACT test on October 18

Chipola College will offer the ACT test on Saturday, Oct. 18 in the Social and Behavioral Sciences Building (Bld. C).

The ACT is a standardized test used to test academic skills including English, math, reading and science. The ACT, SAT or PERT test is required for many college universities, programs and scholarships.

All new and prospective Chipola College students are encouraged to take the ACT. Seating is limited so students are encouraged to register early. The deadline to register is Sept. 12. Students interested can register at www.act.org.

Chipola offers Bachelor of Science degrees, Associate in Arts degrees, Associate in Science degrees and Workforce Development programs and certifications. For more information visit, www.chipola.edu or call (850) 526-2761.