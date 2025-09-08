Mon. Sep 8th, 2025
Education Top Stories

Chipola to offer ACT test on October 18

By Staff Report Sep 8, 2025 0 Comments

Chipola College will offer the ACT test on Saturday, Oct. 18 in the Social and Behavioral Sciences Building (Bld. C).

The ACT is a standardized test used to test academic skills including English, math, reading and science. The ACT, SAT or PERT test is required for many college universities, programs and scholarships.

All new and prospective Chipola College students are encouraged to take the ACT. Seating is limited so students are encouraged to register early. The deadline to register is Sept. 12. Students interested can register at www.act.org.

Chipola offers Bachelor of Science degrees, Associate in Arts degrees, Associate in Science degrees and Workforce Development programs and certifications. For more information visit, www.chipola.edu or call (850) 526-2761.

#ACT Testing #Chipola #school

By Staff Report

Related Post

Staff Report State News Top Stories

State could end vaccine mandates

Staff Report Sep 8, 2025
Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Washington County Fire Games II turns up the heat 

AMBER PATINO Sep 6, 2025
Crime Mugshots Top Stories

Chipley Police arrest suspect in early morning shooting

Staff Report Sep 5, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Education Top Stories

Chipola to offer ACT test on October 18

Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Washington County Fire Games II turns up the heat 

Crime Mugshots Top Stories

Chipley Police arrest suspect in early morning shooting

Community Government News Statewide Top Stories

Justices eye gun age case

Community Local News Top Stories

Chipley man holds FSU season ticket record 