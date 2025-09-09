Washington County students recognized for perfect scores

In their September 8 meeting, Washington County School Board recognized four students who received a perfect score in at least one subject in their Spring 2025 Assessments. Pictured from left to right is Chipley High School (CHS) Principal Steve Griffin, Roulhac Middle School (RMS) student Raegan Wiwi, who scored a perfect score on the Grade 8 FAST Math Assessment, RMS Principal Jennifer Kincaid, RMS student Evan Conway, who scored a perfect score on the Grade 8 FAST Math Assessment, and Washington County School District Superintendent Thomas Register. Not pictured but also recognized for perfect scores are RMS student Jaxson Tully who made a perfect score on the Grade 6 FAST Math assessment, and CHS student Steve Sacramento, who made a perfect score on the Biology 1 EOC Assessment. Jessica Stephens, Director of Assessment and Accountability, presented the students with certificates in recognition of their academic excellence. [AMBER PATINO | The News]



