Washington County School District ranked #1 in growth for state

During the September 8 Washington County School Board meeting, Jessica Stephens, Director of Assessment and Accountability, presented the district school grades achieved during the 2024-2025 school year. Washington County School District ranked number one in the state for growth, moving from a C (55%) in 2024 to a B (61%) in 2025, showing a 79-point increase, according to the Florida Department of Education.

Superintendent Thomas Register emphasized the goal is to remain in the top 10 in growth each year until the district is among the top 25 in the state.

School grades are determined by a combination of factors, including state assessments, graduation rates, learning gains, and acceleration metrics. Additionally, when students test, they earn a scale score. The scale score is used to determine the level at which each student is performing, with students scoring Level 1 to 5 based on their performance. In school grade calculations, students who score Level 3, 4, or 5 are counted in the Achievement cells in the school grade formula.

Principals from across the district also shared their individual school results, with some making notable gains.

At the elementary level, Kate Smith Elementary’s (KMS) Principal Chris Tyre shared that KMS experienced growth in 3rd Grade Math, with the number of students at a proficiency Level of 3 or higher increasing from 60% in 2024 to 74% in 2025, and in 3rd Grade Reading, where the percentage increased from 52% in 2024 to 61% in 2025. KMS was given a school grade of C, the same as in 2024, but their 3rd Grade Math ranking was 11% higher than the state’s ranking of 63% of students at Level 3 or above.

“Our goal is to move up to an A this year,“ says Tyre.

Principal Brian Tice from Vernon Elementary School (VES) presented his school’s performance, sharing that while VES retained their 2024 grade of C, they still showed positive growth across the board, including a 16 point increase in science achievement. Tice noted that the goal for the 2025-2026 school year is to increase attendance for staff and students, and increase gains and proficiency in English Language Arts (ELA).

Turning to middle school performance, Jennifer Kincaid, Principal of Roulhac Middle School (RMS), shared that RMS scored an A for the first time since 2009, a step up from their B grade in 2024. According to Kincaid, the school’s most improved area was Science, with overall science achievement increasing from 39 to 53 for the 2024-2025 school year.

“I’m proud to be a Roulhac Tiger,” says Kincaid. “We had a great year, and we are looking forward to having another.”

Vernon Middle School showed marked improvement from 2024, with their grade going from a D to B. VMS Principal Niki Celey shared that the school had positive growth across the board, with a 146 point total increase. Celey attributed the success to “focusing on data-driven, benchmark-based grade level instruction.”

Chipley High School (CHS) also received a higher grade for the 2025 year, going from a C to a B with a 25-point increase in overall performance. CHS’s principal, Steve Griffin, noted their biggest area of growth was acceleration, with more students participating in academic dual enrollment and earning industry certifications.

While Vernon High School (VHS) retained its 2024 grade of C, VHS Principal Aaron Day shared that the school saw improvements in both graduation and acceleration, with the graduation rate hitting 85% and an acceleration rate of 92%.

With performance gains across multiple campuses, the district is preparing for the next phase of academic growth.