Chipley City Council proclaims Sept. 17–23 as Constitution Week

By AMBER PATINO Sep 10, 2025 0 Comments

At their regular meeting on Tuesday, September 9, the Chipley City Council officially proclaimed the week of September 17–23 as Constitution Week, aligning with the annual presidential proclamation. The council presented the proclamation to Doris Spears, Regent of the Chipola Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, commemorating the 238th anniversary of the framing of the United States Constitution by the Constitutional Convention on September 17, 1787. Pictured from left to right are Council Member Kevin Russell, Council Member Cheryl McCall, Mayor Tracy Andrews, Doris Spears, Council Member Linda Cain, and Council Member Leonard Blount.

By AMBER PATINO

