September 12 recognized as AVID Professional Learning Recognition Day

On September 9, during their regular meeting, Chipley City Council issued a proclamation recognizing September 12 as AVID Professional Learning Recognition Day. AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) is a nationally recognized education program that prepares students for college and career success through academic support and skill-building. The proclamation, read by Mayor Tracy Andrews, highlights educators and high-quality education as “essential to the success of its students…and the long-term economic vitality of our community.” This proclamation was presented to Cindy Johnson Brown, Washington County School Board Member; Susan Saunders, Director of Curriculum and Instruction for Washington County School District; Bernadette Hardeman Strong, AVID District Director; and Leanne Pedraja, a 7th grade AVID teacher at Rouhlac Middle School. Pictured from left to right are Council Member Cheryl McCall, Mayor Tracy Andrews, Council Member Kevin Russell, Cindy Johnson Brown, Susan Saunders, Bernadette Hardeman Strong, Leanne Pedraja, Council Member Linda Cain, and Council Member Leonard Blount.

Post navigation