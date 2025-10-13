KMS names employees of the year

Kate M. Smith Elementary School (KMS) has announced its Employees of the Year for the 2025–2026 school year. Pictured from left to right are: KMS Principal Chris Tyre, Rookie Teacher of the Year Kaitlyn Barnes, Teacher of the Year Gracie Wiggins, School-Related Employee of the Year Tammy King, Kindergarten–2nd Grade Assistant Principal Alyson Brown, and 3rd–5th Grade Assistant Principal Kristian Jones. KMS thanked these staff members for their outstanding job at representing the very best of the school’s values. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]



