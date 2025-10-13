Mon. Oct 13th, 2025
Announcements Community Education Local News News Top Stories

KMS names employees of the year

By AMBER PATINO Oct 13, 2025 0 Comments

Kate M. Smith Elementary School (KMS) has announced its Employees of the Year for the 2025–2026 school year. Pictured from left to right are: KMS Principal Chris Tyre, Rookie Teacher of the Year Kaitlyn Barnes, Teacher of the Year Gracie Wiggins, School-Related Employee of the Year Tammy King, Kindergarten–2nd Grade Assistant Principal Alyson Brown, and 3rd–5th Grade Assistant Principal Kristian Jones. KMS thanked these staff members for their outstanding job at representing the very best of the school’s values. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

#Kate M. Smith Elementary #Rookie Teacher of the Year #School-Related Staff of the Year #Teacher of the Year

By AMBER PATINO

Related Post

Staff Report State News Top Stories

Ideology-based crimes targeted

Staff Report Oct 13, 2025
Announcements Community Education Local News News Top Stories

VHS announces staff of the year

AMBER PATINO Oct 13, 2025
Announcements Business Community News Top Stories

Tattered and Tarnished Antiques holds grand opening

AMBER PATINO Oct 13, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Announcements Community Education Local News News Top Stories

KMS names employees of the year

Announcements Community Education Local News News Top Stories

VHS announces staff of the year

Announcements Business Community News Top Stories

Tattered and Tarnished Antiques holds grand opening

Community Local News News Top Stories

City of Vernon employees terminated after records discrepancy

Community Education News Top Stories

VES recognizes staff for Employee of the Year nominations