Ideology-based crimes targeted

A new proposal filed in the Florida House would expand hate-crime laws to include offenses motivated by political ideology.

Rep. Debra Tendrich, D-Lake Worth, introduced the measure (HB 143) on Friday for consideration during the 2026 legislative session, which begins in January.

Current Florida law enhances penalties for crimes motivated by factors such as race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, national origin, homelessness, age, or disability. Tendrich’s bill would add political ideology to that list, meaning offenders who target victims because of their political beliefs could face stiffer sentences.

Under the proposal, a first-degree misdemeanor motivated by political ideology would be elevated to a third-degree felony, while a third-degree felony would be upgraded to a second-degree felony.

The measure mirrors efforts in other states to address politically motivated crimes amid growing concerns about violence and harassment tied to partisan tensions.