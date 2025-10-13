Vernon High School (VHS) recognized three staff members for excellence throughout the school year. VHS thanked those honored for their dedication, passion, and commitment to VHS students and the school community. Russell Stafford, named Teacher of the Year for VHS, is pictured above. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]
VHS announces staff of the year
