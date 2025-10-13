VHS announces staff of the year

Vernon High School (VHS) recognized three staff members for excellence throughout the school year. VHS thanked those honored for their dedication, passion, and commitment to VHS students and the school community. Russell Stafford, named Teacher of the Year for VHS, is pictured above. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]



Pictured center is Sarah Jones, named Rookie Teacher of the Year. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

Tracie Herbert, pictured center, received the distinction of School-Related Employee of the Year. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]