FPL invites schools to apply for $50,000 “Classroom Makeover Grant”

Merriam Cherry Street Elementary School in Panama City transformed its STEM education after winning an FPL STEM Classroom Makeover Grant for the 2024-25 school year. The school enhanced its STEM room with updated electronics and cutting-edge educational materials, creating an innovative learning environment where students can explore science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics through hands-on discovery.

School is back in session and Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) is awarding ten eligible Florida schools $50,000 classroom makeover grants as part of its continued commitment to STEM education.

“At FPL, our unwavering dedication to STEM education drives everything we do and our classroom makeover grants represent a direct investment in student success,” said Kate Cotner, FPL director of community engagement. “By transforming learning environments with cutting-edge technology and hands-on resources, we’re ensuring teachers have everything they need to inspire the next generation of leaders and innovators. These grants don’t just upgrade classrooms, they unlock potential and create pathways to careers that will power Florida’s future.”

The Classroom Makeover Grants are supported through a gift by NextEra Energy Foundation, a corporate foundation of NextEra Energy, Inc. and Florida Power & Light Company, to increase the exposure of economically disadvantaged students in STEM and jumpstart students’ interest in STEM careers. Funds are available to update STEM classrooms with new technology or resources, including software, equipment, books and trainings for teachers.

Eligible K-12 public, private and charter schools at all grade levels that are designated Title 1 or serve a minimum of 40% economically disadvantaged students can apply, and winners will be announced in early 2026. Previous grant recipients in the Northwest Florida area include:

J.H. Workman Middle School in Pensacola used the funds to enhance its aviation program.

Rutherford High School in Panama City bought tablets, 3D printers and STEM materials to update its classroom.

Merriam Cherry Street in Panama City revamped its STEM room with updated electronics and educational materials.

Sherwood Elementary School in Pensacola is currently updating their STEM classroom and purchased virtual reality headsets, Edison robots and a 3D printer.

Callaway Elementary school in Panama City is currently renovating their classroom and purchased new robotics kits, 3D printers and new coding technology.

Grant applications will be accepted through Nov. 7, 2025. For more information or to apply for a Classroom Makeover Grant, visit www.FPL.com/Education.

Sherwood Elementary School in Pensacola is currently transforming its STEM education after winning an FPL STEM Classroom Makeover Grant for the 2024-25 school year. The school is creating a state-of-the-art STEM laboratory equipped with cutting-edge technology and innovative learning tools.