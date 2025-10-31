Fri. Oct 31st, 2025
Ebro woman killed in fatal crash in Bay County

By Staff Report Oct 31, 2025 0 Comments

An Ebro woman was killed Friday morning in a head-on collision on State Road 20 in Bay County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash occurred around 8:57 a.m. on October 31, just west of Amethyst Lane. A silver Nissan SUV, driven by an 81-year-old woman from Chipley, was traveling westbound when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a gray Toyota sedan traveling eastbound.

The driver of the Toyota, a 60-year-old woman from Ebro, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Nissan was transported to Bay Medical Center in critical condition.

According to the report from FHP, both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. 

The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

