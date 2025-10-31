Vernon City Council selects legislative priorities, hires public works staff, and finalizes payroll updates

During the October 28 Vernon City Council special meeting, council members discussed key matters including the legislative appropriations grant project priorities, public works staff decisions, changes to how payroll is handled, and updates to city employee pay and raises.

The council began the meeting by continuing its discussions on priorities for the legislative appropriations grant requests. During the previous meeting held on October 20, councilpersons were asked to each review the suggested priorities, which included improvements for Church Street, well projects, and a roof for the septage receiving station. It was suggested to prioritize Church Street improvements and the well projects. After brief discussion, a motion was made and seconded to approve the legislative appropriations grant project requests priorities as first Church Street then well projects, and the motion was carried unanimously.

The council also dedicated time to reviewing applications for the open positions of Public Works Director, General Labor, and Maintenance Worker. The five applicants were present at the meeting, and each was given the opportunity to answer questions from council members and share why they believed they were the right fit for the role. Following discussion, the council approved the motion to hire Chad Taylor as Public Works Director for the City of Vernon, starting immediately. A separate motion also passed to hire Jamie Jones for the General Labor and Maintenance Worker position.

As part of a broader effort to improve efficiency and address staffing concerns, the council resumed its previously tabled discussion from the October 20 meeting regarding payroll processing. In talking with City Clerk Candice Hodges, the council clarified key details related to cost effectiveness and liability concerns, ultimately approving a motion to bring payroll processing back in-house. The council also reviewed employment structure, specifically proposing a shift from hourly to salaried status for the City Clerk and Public Works Director positions. After evaluating the budgetary impact and scope of responsibilities, the council approved the motion to reclassify both roles as salaried positions due to concerns over overtime and expanding duties. In addition, council members addressed compensation for current city employee Russell Bourkard, who, like other city employees, had not received a pay increase in two pay cycles. Based on performance and increased workload, council members approved a motion to raise Bourkard’s hourly rate from $14 to $16. Finally, the council considered a change to City Hall’s operating schedule, and after discussion, approved a motion to move to a four-day work week, with hours set from Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mayor Gary Owens shifted the council’s attention to an urgent issue involving water leak repairs that require immediate action. He emphasized the need to hire two skilled laborers to address the problem. Recognizing the urgency, the council moved to approve a motion to hire the additional workers to begin repairs as soon as possible.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned. The next meeting is a workshop scheduled for Monday, November 3.