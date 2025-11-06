Council on Aging offers support and year-round services to local seniors

With the holidays approaching, the Washington County Council on Aging (WCCOA) and Holmes Council on Aging (HCOA) are reminding residents that a wide range of services are available to support seniors age 60 and older in both counties. This support is especially vital amid recent changes and concerns regarding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Kristin Martin, Executive Director of the Washington County Council on Aging, noted many older adults in Washington County depend on SNAP and other food resources to help stretch their limited income. With food prices increasing and benefits changing, WCCOA continues to focus on making sure seniors have access to healthy meals and a sense of community.

“We know how important it is for our seniors to have access to good, nutritious food,” said Martin. “Our goal is to make sure every senior in Washington County feels supported, not just with meals but with care and connection.”

WCCOA operates a Congregate Dining Program that serves free hot lunches Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. at 1348 South Boulevard in Chipley. The program welcomes all Washington County residents age 60 and older and provides both a healthy meal and an opportunity for fellowship. To reserve a seat, seniors can call 850-638-6217 or 850-638-6216 by 10 a.m. on the day they plan to attend.

In Holmes County, seniors can also take advantage of free weekday meals through the Congregate Dining Program, with food served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at their temporary location at 701 East Pennsylvania Avenue in Bonifay. Meals are free for those 60 and older and provide not only nutrition but also fellowship and community connection.

Special holiday meals are also planned. HCOA will host a Thanksgiving lunch on Monday, November 25 at 11:30 a.m. at the East Pennsylvania Avenue site. A Christmas meal is also planned for Thursday, December 12 at Gulley Springs Baptist Church, located at 2824 Highway 90 in Bonifay. All Holmes County residents age 60 and older are welcome, and accommodations can be made for those wishing to bring a spouse, friend, or family member.

Similarly, WCCOA is holding a “Friendsgiving” on November 21 at 11:30 a.m., and seniors who wish to participate can contact the Washington County Council on Aging to sign up.

For seniors who are homebound or struggle with transportation, both councils participate in the Meals on Wheels program, delivering meals directly to eligible residents. To learn more or apply, contact the Elder Helpline at 1-800-963-5337.

WCCOA is also preparing to launch an Emergency Shelf-Stable Meal Program that will provide an extra food resource for seniors during times of need. This effort is funded in part by the Advantage Aging Solutions.

“Our mission here is simple,” Martin said. “Serving our seniors and empowering them to live healthy, happy lives while remaining as independent and safe as possible. We are committed to every older adult knowing they are valued.”

Beyond food resources, Holmes County offers the Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP), which helps seniors behind on electricity bills or in need of propane refills for heating their home. Seniors receiving SNAP benefits are automatically eligible. Residents of either county can contact HCOA at 850-547-9393 for more information.

Executive Director of HCOA Michael Brown emphasized the importance of these programs in supporting seniors in both counties:

“Our goal is to keep seniors in Washington and Holmes counties in their own homes and independent for as long as possible,” Brown said. “That’s why I love these programs.”

For more information or to reserve a meal, Washington County residents can call 850-638-6216 or 850-638-6217. Holmes County residents can reach HCOA at 850-547-9393.