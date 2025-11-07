Fri. Nov 7th, 2025
Washington County Chamber of Commerce welcomes new Executive Director

By Staff Report Nov 7, 2025
Washington County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Shirley Parrado

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce (WCCC) recently announced that Shirley Parrado, MAHR, MAML, began her role as Executive Director for the Chamber on October 20.

Parrado brings more than two decades of experience in community outreach, health education, and organizational development to her new role at the Washington County Chamber of Commerce. Since joining LECOM School of Dental Medicine in 2016, she has led statewide initiatives including Super Sealant Saturday, Head Start Oral Health Screenings, and mouthguard programs for youth through PAL and local high schools.

Parrado and her husband, Rafael, are also establishing permanent roots in Washington County. The couple recently began building a home in Chipley, reflecting their long-term commitment to the area.

“This county is not just where I work, it’s where we are building a life,” Parrado said. “Chipley has that rare kind of charm where people still wave from their porches, neighbors help neighbors, and the spirit of hard work runs deep.”

Prior to joining the Chamber, Parrado served on the City of Bradenton’s Community Redevelopment Agency and contributed to several committees with the Manatee Chamber of Commerce and Manatee Memorial Hospital. She holds master’s degrees in Human Resource Management and Management and Leadership from Webster University.

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce welcomes Parrado as a valuable addition to its leadership team, recognizing her experience in building partnerships and supporting community development.

By Staff Report

