Fri. Nov 7th, 2025
Vernon 6U football team headed to championship

By AMBER PATINO Nov 7, 2025 0 Comments

After an undefeated season, the Vernon Recreation football 6U team will compete in the Eastern Championship Game against Jackson County at 10 a.m. this Saturday, November 8, in Bonifay. This weekend’s game will be held at Memorial Field at 210 McKinnon Ave, with tickets being sold for $5 each. If the team secures a win, they will advance to the Panhandle Youth Football Association (PYFA) league’s Superbowl next weekend. Vernon’s 6U team hopes to bring home the championship trophy after a season of excellent teamwork and dedication. [CONTRIBUTED]

