Bills could lead to vaccine lawsuits

House and Senate Republicans have filed proposals that could allow Floridians to sue vaccine manufacturers who advertise their products in the state.

The identical bills (HB 339 and SB 408), sponsored by Rep. Monique Miller, R-Palm Bay, and Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, would permit individuals to file lawsuits if they claim harm from vaccines promoted within Florida. The proposals are slated for consideration during the 2026 legislative session, which begins in January.

The measures arrive amid ongoing national and state debate over vaccine safety and government mandates. Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — both outspoken skeptics of certain vaccines — have influenced much of the state’s vaccine-related discussion in recent years.

If passed, the legislation would mark a significant shift from long-standing federal protections shielding vaccine manufacturers from many liability claims, potentially setting up legal and constitutional challenges.