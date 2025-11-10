Mon. Nov 10th, 2025
Florida lawmakers propose oaths for educators at all levels

By Staff Report Nov 10, 2025

Florida educators — from prekindergarten teachers to university professors — could soon be required to take an oath pledging loyalty to the nation and the state under new legislation filed Friday by Sen. Clay Yarborough, R-Jacksonville.

The proposal (SB 430) would mandate that administrators and instructional staff at public colleges, universities, and K-12 schools, including prekindergarten instructors, take an oath affirming they will serve as positive role models and perform their duties “in a professional, independent, objective, and nonpartisan manner.”

The oath also requires educators to commit to fostering “a respectful learning environment for all students which promotes critical thinking, civic responsibility, and lifelong learning,” as well as to affirm that they are duly qualified for employment in Florida.

Yarborough’s measure mirrors a bill (HB 147) filed earlier by Rep. Tom Fabricio, R-Miami Lakes, which focuses on public school teachers. Fabricio has said his proposal aligns with oaths taken by other professionals such as lawyers, doctors, and public officials.

Both measures are filed for consideration during the 2026 legislative session, which begins Jan. 13.

