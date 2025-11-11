Investigation leads to arrest after 911 call from child

On November 10, the Washington County Communications Center received a 911 call from a child who advised she was traveling with her parents and that they were fighting while driving down the road. The caller stated they were on Highway 79 and provided a description of the vehicle before the call was disconnected.

Deputies responded to the area in an attempt to locate the vehicle. While en route, a deputy observed a vehicle matching the description provided by dispatch traveling northbound on Highway 79. The deputy activated emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop.

The vehicle continued northbound for a short distance before the driver opened the driver’s door and jumped from the moving vehicle. The deputy immediately stopped and made contact with the driver, identified as Albert Dale Searcy.

The passenger, later identified as Heather Searcy, was able to crawl over the center console and gain control of the vehicle, bringing it to a stop. Also present in the vehicle were three minor children.

Upon contact with Ms. Searcy, deputies observed signs consistent with a physical altercation, including apparent injuries to her face. Ms. Searcy advised she had requested that Albert Searcy stop the vehicle and allow her and the children to exit, which he repeatedly refused to do. She further stated that when Mr. Searcy became aware that their child had called 911, he struck the child and took the phone away.

Ms. Searcy informed deputies that the family had recently moved to the area from Louisiana and were in the process of returning there at the time of the incident.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and medically cleared all parties involved.

Albert Searcy was placed under arrest and transported to the Washington County Jail on the following charges:

Tampering with or harassing a witness

Domestic violence battery

Fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer

Resisting arrest without violence

Child abuse

False imprisonment (x4)

Driving while license suspended or revoked