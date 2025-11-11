CHS student named as Sunshine State Scholar

The Washington County School Board (WCSB) announced at its regular meeting on Monday, November 10, that Chipley High School (CHS) student Aubrey Deal has been nominated as the 2025–2026 Sunshine State Scholar for Washington County. The Sunshine State Scholars program honors Florida’s top 11th-grade students who excel in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). Each school district selects its most outstanding STEM student to participate in a two-day program in Orlando, where scholars are recognized for their academic achievements and have opportunities to connect with employers and colleges in STEM fields. Deal, who is a junior at CHS, was nominated for her exceptional academic performance and boasts a weighted Grade Point Average of 4.0. Pictured left to right are Director of Curriculum and Instruction Susan Saunders, Chipley High School Principal Steve Griffin, Sunshine State Scholar Aubrey Deal, Amy Deal, Shannon Deal, and Washington County School District Superintendent Thomas Register. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Post navigation