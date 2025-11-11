Tue. Nov 11th, 2025
Blue Star Memorial Marker Rededication ceremony held on Veterans Day

By AMBER PATINO Nov 11, 2025 0 Comments

The Chipley Garden Club hosted a Blue Star Memorial Marker Rededication ceremony in front of Chipley City Hall on Tuesday, November 11. Originally placed in 1961 along U.S. Highway 90 in front of the Florida Department of Transportation, the memorial, pictured above, was relocated to its current site in front of City Hall in February of this year. The ceremony honored the service and sacrifice of U.S. Armed Forces members, offering a renewed tribute to their bravery and dedication. Special guests Mayor Tracy Andrews and retired U.S. Army Major Gary Holbrook delivered speeches recognizing those who have served. Prior to the ceremony, members of Chipley High School’s JROTC presented the colors. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Retired U.S. Army Major Gary Holbrook attends the event as a special guest speaker. [AMBER PATINO | The News]
Chipley Garden Club members stand together in front of the Blue Star Memorial Marker. [AMBER PATINO | The News]
Chipley High School JROTC members ready themselves for the presentation of the colors. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

