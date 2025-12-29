Community steps up to help family after fire on Christmas day

Pictured above is the home of Jason and Melissa Martin during the house fire on Christmas day. [CONTRIBUTED]

The community is rallying around Jason and Melissa Martin after a fire destroyed their family home at 1330 Church Ave in Chipley on Christmas Day. Chipley Fire Department and Bonifay Fire-Rescue responded to the scene, where the blaze reportedly began in the front wall of the residence. The structure, locally known as the Franz House, was built in 1907.

No injuries were reported; however, the fire has left them without a home, and they are now working to rebuild their lives.

In the days since the fire, local residents and businesses have begun organizing efforts to support the Martins. Foxworth Collision will host a car wash benefit on Saturday, January 3, beginning at 8 a.m. at 927 Nearing Hills Road in Chipley. A donation bucket will be available for anyone wishing to contribute.

Those who prefer to donate directly to the family may do so via Venmo at @jasonmelissamartin, or via the Give A Hand fund that has been established at https://giveahand.com/fundraiser/martin-family-chipley-fl.

Funds raised will help the Martins with both immediate and long‑term needs, including temporary housing, replacing household items lost in the fire, and covering daily essentials.