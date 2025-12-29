Harrison named Outlying County Investigator of the Year by GCCAC

The Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center (GCCAC) recently recognized Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Investigator Duran Harrison as its Outlying County Investigator of the Year for his efforts to protect children and pursue justice in Washington County. Harrison’s work with the GCCAC’s Child Protection Team has led to 53 felony charges connected to child abuse and sexual violence cases. GCCAC expressed its gratitude for Investigator Harrison’s dedication, as well as the continued support of the WCSO and Sheriff Kevin Crews. Pictured above from left to right are WCSO Sheriff Crews, GCCAC Executive Director Lori Allen, and Investigator Harrison as he receives his award. [CONTRIBUTED]



