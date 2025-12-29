Tue. Dec 30th, 2025
Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Harrison named Outlying County Investigator of the Year by GCCAC

By AMBER PATINO Dec 29, 2025 0 Comments

The Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center (GCCAC) recently recognized Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Investigator Duran Harrison as its Outlying County Investigator of the Year for his efforts to protect children and pursue justice in Washington County. Harrison’s work with the GCCAC’s Child Protection Team has led to 53 felony charges connected to child abuse and sexual violence cases. GCCAC expressed its gratitude for Investigator Harrison’s dedication, as well as the continued support of the WCSO and Sheriff Kevin Crews. Pictured above from left to right are WCSO Sheriff Crews, GCCAC Executive Director Lori Allen, and Investigator Harrison as he receives his award. [CONTRIBUTED]

#Gulf Coast Children's Advocacy Center #Sheriff Kevin Crews #Washington County Sheriff's Office

By AMBER PATINO

Related Post

Staff Report State News Top Stories

Pet insurance, animal cruelty changes take effect

Staff Report Dec 29, 2025
Community Local News News Top Stories

Community steps up to help family after fire on Christmas day

AMBER PATINO Dec 29, 2025
Staff Report State News Top Stories

AI ‘Bill of Rights’ Emerges in Senate

Staff Report Dec 26, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Harrison named Outlying County Investigator of the Year by GCCAC

Community Local News News Top Stories

Community steps up to help family after fire on Christmas day

Crime Mugshots Staff Report Top Stories

Pursuit leads to arrest on multiple charges

Crime News Top Stories

WCSO high speed pursuit ends in arrest

Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Chipley Christmas Fest draws crowds downtown