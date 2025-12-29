Pet insurance, animal cruelty changes take effect

Regulating pet insurance and providing a database on animal cruelty are among a handful of changes in state laws taking effect at the start of 2026. Several companies offer pet insurance, but a new law, HB 655, creates a regulatory framework that includes required disclosures, consumer protections and definitions for pre-existing conditions and wellness programs.

The North American Pet Health Insurance Association, an industry group, said on its website that coverage for pets — mostly dogs — has grown 20 percent annually over the past five years.

Beginning Thursday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be required to provide an online database of people convicted of animal cruelty offenses. The database is part of HB 255, known as Dexter’s Law, which increased penalties for aggravated animal cruelty offenses. The law was proposed after a St. Petersburg man was accused of decapitating his newly adopted dog.

More than 200 new Florida laws were approved during the 2025 legislative session. Most took effect July 1.