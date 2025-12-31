Florida families can help neighbors and celebrate an energy-efficient holiday

Florida Power & Light (FPL) is combining holiday spirit with energy awareness this season through its Care To Share® initiative and interactive House of Savings experience.
Care To Share provides customers facing financial hardship with up to $750 during a 12-month period to help pay the FPL bill.
FPL’s House of Savings challenge is designed to make learning about practical energy-saving tips interesting for all ages. The interactive experience takes customers on a virtual home tour to spot energy-saving opportunities by interacting with items like the thermostat or fridge.
As part of this online experience, Floridians can make a difference by helping neighbors in need while learning ways to save energy during the holidays.
For every House of Savings game completed by a registered player from now through Dec. 22, FPL will donate $5 to the Care To Share® financial assistance fund, up to $10,000. These funds will provide vital emergency assistance funds to Floridians who are facing crisis situations.
Pay Holiday Energy-Efficiency Forward
In addition, participants have a chance to win one of 80 Holiday Energy-Efficiency Boxes, valued at $150 each. Each box includes practical items designed to make the holidays brighter while using less energy. Winners can also nominate another registered Floridian to receive a box, spreading the holiday cheer, all season long.
Winners can choose from two themed energy-efficient prize boxes, including:
- Kitchen: Smart outlet, toaster oven and LED-lit wreath.
- Outdoor: LED string lights, outdoor timer outlet, solar lawn stakes, and snowflake window clings.
Tips for a Holiday-Ready, Energy-Efficient Home
As Floridians get their homes into the holiday spirit, FPL is also offering simple energy saving tips to keep bills as low as possible this holiday season:
- Deck the halls with LED string lights to save nearly a dollar per string of lights per month as they use 80% to 90% less energy and last 10x as long as incandescent. Consider adding solar powered lighting to your holiday décor, which uses zero energy.
- Plug your lights and inflatables into an outlet timer and program them to turn off automatically when you’re asleep. Running a medium-sized inflatable overnight costs an average of $4.90 extra per month, which adds up with multiple inflatables.
- If you opt for inflatables, consider a smart power strip to avoid phantom energy usage, which draws from decorations that appear off and can cost the average household as much as $100 per year (or $16 during the holiday season).
- Go energy free and decorate for the holiday with ornaments, wreaths, ribbons and pathway decorations.
- Making holiday treats? Consider using a small appliance instead of the oven like a microwave, toaster oven or air fryer whenever possible. These use about one-third the power of an oven broiler.
For more tips, programs, resources and rebates, customers can go to FPL.com/WaystoSave, where they can access FPL’s savings tools like the Energy Manager and House of Savings.