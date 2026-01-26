Mon. Jan 26th, 2026
FBC opens cold‑weather shelter as temperatures drop

By AMBER PATINO Jan 26, 2026 0 Comments

With severe cold weather approaching, First Baptist Church of Chipley (FBC) is once again opening its doors to provide overnight shelter for community members in need.

Nighttime temperatures are forecast to dip into the 30s and 20s in the coming days. In response, FBC, which has already offered shelter several times during recent cold snaps, has announced additional dates of operation from Monday, January 26, through Monday, February 2, with doors open nightly from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m., except on Wednesday, January 28, when the shelter will operate from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. The church is located at 1299 South Blvd in Chipley.

Church leaders encourage anyone seeking warmth and safety during this period to review the available dates and hours.

As temperatures fall, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) advises dressing in layers to retain body heat. Recommended cold‑weather attire includes two to three layers of clothing, a beanie, gloves, and waterproof boots. For more extreme cold, additional layers are suggested.

For additional information or questions regarding the cold weather shelter, contact First Baptist Church of Chipley at 850-638-1830.

