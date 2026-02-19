CHS Debate Team earns trio of first‑place trophies at Northwest Qualifier

The Chipley High School (CHS) Debate Team earned top honors at the Florida Civics and Debate Initiative’s Northwest Qualifier #3, held February 7 in Pensacola. The team members competed in the categories of Informative Speaking and Original Oratory, each requiring a memorized 10‑minute speech, and brought home three first‑place trophies. CHS junior Khloe Nguyen placed first in Informative Speaking, freshman Breanna Kopinski earned first place in Original Oratory, and eighth‑grader Raegan Wiwi secured first place in Middle School Original Oratory. [CONTRIBUTED]

