Vernon City Council reviews grant projects, department updates, and community requests

The Vernon City Council met Tuesday, February 17, to review current projects, hear departmental updates, and consider community requests. Discussions focused on infrastructure, public safety, recreation operations, and grant funding.

Work continues on most grant-funded projects. City Clerk Candice Hodges provided an update on the community center renovation funded through a CDBG-CV grant from the State of Florida. The project remains in the bidding phase, with Hodges reiterating the requirement for at least two bids to avoid delays. The town has also put in a request for funds for more than $500,000 from the generator and lift station repairs grant; residents can expect new block structures at the lift stations. Sewer upgrades, including the force main project, are ongoing.

Shiquan Green, Chief of Vernon Volunteer Fire and Rescue, gave a regular report, including call volume since the last meeting, a full station cleanup, and upcoming air pack and cascade system testing. He also outlined the repairs needed for the department’s primer system and generator, and the council subsequently approved $3,689.74 for that work. Ongoing generator issues will be addressed through a new service provider.

Recreation director Nikki Gothard gave a report informing the council that she plans to pursue grants to upgrade ballfield lighting, particularly at Shady Grove, where fuse replacements have become frequent. She continued her updates stating that the gym roof repairs appear successful, flooring work is nearing completion, basketball season is underway, and baseball and softball registration has opened with about 90 participants so far, with past seasons indicating a strong turnout.

The council approved a request from Full Circle Ministry to host a community event on the town square on Saturday, March 7, beginning at 11 a.m.

In a separate matter, council members discussed a requested variance for a Moss Hill Road sewer connection. The request asks for an exception to standard hookup requirements due to site conditions. The council indicated support for the request, contingent upon review and approval by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, which oversees regulatory compliance for such connections.

Vernon City Council will meet again on Monday, March 2, for a regularly scheduled workshop.