CHS athletes record personal bests at state weightlifting competition

Chipley High School (CHS) was represented at the recent State Weightlifting Championship by Mia Dieppa-Corbin and Allison Adams, who each tied for sixth place in their respective weight classes before finishing seventh overall.
Dieppa-Corbin, competing in the 139 weight class, finished with a 270 total lift, while Adams recorded a 290 total lift in the 199 weight division. Both athletes achieved new personal records in their clean and jerk performances.
Coach Yarah Dieppa-Corbin commended the athletes for demonstrating strong sportsmanship and character while representing CHS.