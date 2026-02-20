CHS athletes record personal bests at state weightlifting competition

CHS competitors Mia Dieppa-Corbin and Allison Adams are pictured above at State Championships. [CONTRIBUTED]

Chipley High School (CHS) was represented at the recent State Weightlifting Championship by Mia Dieppa-Corbin and Allison Adams, who each tied for sixth place in their respective weight classes before finishing seventh overall.

Dieppa-Corbin, competing in the 139 weight class, finished with a 270 total lift, while Adams recorded a 290 total lift in the 199 weight division. Both athletes achieved new personal records in their clean and jerk performances.

Coach Yarah Dieppa-Corbin commended the athletes for demonstrating strong sportsmanship and character while representing CHS.