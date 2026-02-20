Rowell announces campaign for Florida’s 2nd Congressional District seat

On Tuesday, February 17, Audie Rowell, retired Walton County Chief Deputy, announced his candidacy for Florida’s Second Congressional District. A native Floridian and active member of the community, Rowell retired from Walton County Sheriff’s Office last year, and now seeks to continue serving the residents of the Big Bend and Panhandle area in a new capacity – as their Representative in Congress.

A 6th generation Floridian raised in Tallahassee, Rowell graduated from North Florida Christian School and afterward, began his law enforcement career in Leon County, serving the people of Florida for 40 years before retiring as Chief Deputy in Walton County. In addition to his time in uniform, Rowell has served his community in many other capacities including: President of the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center Board of Directors, Board Member of Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers, and as a member of the Walton County Chamber of Commerce, Capital City Republican Club, and Optimist Club of Tallahassee.

Audie and his wife Cheri have four children and one grandchild.

Upon announcing his campaign, Rowell released the following statement:

“As a lifelong resident of the Florida panhandle, and an active member of the community from an early age, I know how to meet the needs of Florida’s Second Congressional District because they are mine as well. From addressing the increased cost of living to expanding education resources to protecting the integrity of our elections, I will fight to ensure the voices of Florida’s 2nd Congressional District are not only heard in Congress, but prioritized.”

He continued, “Throughout my 40 years on the police force, I had the unique opportunity to serve and protect the members of our community. Now, I ask for the opportunity to serve you in a new way, as your Representative in Congress. While the uniform may look different, my heart behind the job is the same. My desire is not simply to enact policies that I believe in, but create lasting change that will benefit our community for generations to come.”

Rowell states that as a Christian, he will fight to uphold the traditional values the country was founded on. He also states he believes in the rights protected by the United States Constitution and will fight for policies that uphold freedom and prosperity by strengthening American defense and encouraging innovation. A strong supporter of President Trump, Rowell states he will work to further the Administration’s initiatives in Congress and in turn, improve the lives of Floridians and Americans at large.

Rowell concluded, “I would also like to express my deep gratitude to everyone that has expressed their love and support so far. I look forward to our continued work together as we fight to ensure our community has the best representation in Congress.”

Rowell launches his campaign with elected official, community, and law enforcement endorsements from across the district, including Sheriff Mike Adkinson, Walton County; Sheriff John Tate, Holmes County; Todd Bierbaum, DeFuniak Springs Councilman; Josh Sconiers, DeFuniak Springs Councilman; Laurie Hood, CEO Alaqua Animal Refuge; Julie Porterfield, CEO Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center; and Lindy Wood, CEO Westonwood Ranch Developmental Disability Program.