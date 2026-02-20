Two convicted in fatal Panama City road rage shooting of Chipley woman

A man who shot and killed a Chipley mother and severely injured her daughter in a road rage incident last year will serve the rest of his life in prison.

Georgann Baker, 48, was celebrating her birthday and leaving a Mardi Gras celebration on February 22, 2025, when she was shot and killed while sitting in the driver’s seat of her car at a busy Panama City intersection.

Her 19-year-old daughter, Marleigh Lewis, was also shot and is still recovering.

Jubal Simmons was the one who pulled the trigger and was convicted of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder, among other charges.

Ivybella Encino was in the same car as Simmons and drove the pair away from the scene and eluded law enforcement.

Encino was found guilty of fleeing and eluding at high speed, and two accessory after-the-fact charges tied to attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Inside a courtroom on Friday, February 20, a judge listened to several family members who asked the pair to receive the maximum sentence.

Encino had several people in the courtroom on Friday to speak on her behalf.

Simmons will serve two life sentences for the second-degree murder of Baker and the second-degree attempted murder of Lewis.

Simmons was also sentenced to more than 100 years in prison for the additional five charges he was convicted of.

A judge sentenced Encino to two 15-year-sentences that will run at the same time. She will also serve probation for five years following her release.