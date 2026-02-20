Fri. Feb 20th, 2026
Community Local News News Top Stories

Chipley Garden Club wraps up month with community projects, feature in national publication

By AMBER PATINO Feb 20, 2026 0 Comments
Chipley Garden Club members install new signs at the Falling Waters Butterfly Garden in December of 2025. [CONTRIBUTED]

Chipley Garden Club marked a busy February with educational programs, community projects, and even national media attention.

At the club’s Feb. 4 meeting, members and guests heard from Southern Grace Lavender Farm, which presented a program on cultivating lavender and the wide range of products made from the fragrant plant, including soaps, sachets, and candles.

Later in the week, club members joined staff at the Spanish Trail Playhouse to honor longtime honorary member Barbara James, who recently passed away. A Red Maple sapling was planted on the playhouse grounds in recognition of her years of support for both the Garden Club and the theater.

Throughout the month, members also refreshed Chipley’s downtown flower pots in preparation for spring and partnered with students at Kate Smith Elementary School to create dried floral designs for the Washington County 4‑H Youth Fair. Club volunteers additionally assisted 4‑H youth with live floral designs and served as judges for horticulture entries.

The club’s work reached a wider audience this month as well. Butterfly Chair Glenda Wilson was interviewed by Travel + Leisure magazine about the Butterfly Garden at Falling Waters State Park. The article, published this week, highlights the park’s natural features and the club’s ongoing conservation efforts and can be viewed at this link: https://www.travelandleisure.com/falling-waters-state-park-guide-11903453.

For more information about Chipley Garden Club activities or projects, contact Club President Mike Hansen at 909‑736‑7620. The club meets the first Wednesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at the Washington County Ag Center.

Members of the Chipley Garden Club made a visit to Kate M. Smith Elementary School, assisting students with making dried flower arrangements. [CONTRIBUTED]

#Chipley Garden Club #Falling Waters Butterfly Garden #Falling Waters State Park

By AMBER PATINO

Related Post

Crime Local News News Top Stories

Two convicted in fatal Panama City road rage shooting of Chipley woman

WMBB Feb 20, 2026
Announcements Government News Top Stories

Rowell announces campaign for Florida’s 2nd Congressional District seat

Staff Report Feb 20, 2026
Announcements Community News Sports Top Stories

CHS athletes record personal bests at state weightlifting competition

Ali Moreland Feb 20, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Community Local News News Top Stories

Chipley Garden Club wraps up month with community projects, feature in national publication

Crime Local News News Top Stories

Two convicted in fatal Panama City road rage shooting of Chipley woman

Announcements Government News Top Stories

Rowell announces campaign for Florida’s 2nd Congressional District seat

Announcements Community News Sports Top Stories

CHS athletes record personal bests at state weightlifting competition

Community Government Local News News Top Stories

Vernon City Council reviews grant projects, department updates, and community requests