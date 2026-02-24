Tue. Feb 24th, 2026
VHS hosts College and Career Fair for grades 8–12

By Ali Moreland Feb 24, 2026 0 Comments

 Vernon High School (VHS) hosted a College and Career Fair on Tuesday, February 24, for students in grades 8 through 12. The event connected students with representatives from local businesses, technical schools, colleges, and universities to provide information about academic programs, training opportunities, and career pathways. The fair served as an opportunity for students to explore options and gather information to support their decision making process as they consider their academic interests, career goals, and future pathways. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

By Ali Moreland

