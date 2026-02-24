CHS Criminal Justice students put classroom skills into practice at FPTC

Students from Chipley High School (CHS) Criminal Justice Operations II & III recently visited Florida Panhandle Technical College (FPTC) for an engaging day of hands-on learning and real world law enforcement experience. During the visit, students observed the full process of chemical agent (OC spray) exposure, navigated an obstacle course, and participated in decontamination procedures, gaining firsthand insight into the challenges officers face in the field.

In addition, students interviewed academy cadets to learn about the training process and what to expect in a law enforcement academy. The highlight of the day was practicing defensive tactics under the guidance of instructor Scott Marsceill, where students were able to apply skills they have been developing in class. The experience concluded with students completing reports reflecting on their observations, reinforcing both their practical skills and critical thinking in real-world scenarios.