Tue. Feb 24th, 2026
Announcements Community Education Top Stories

CHS Criminal Justice students put classroom skills into practice at FPTC

By Ali Moreland Feb 24, 2026 0 Comments

Students from Chipley High School (CHS) Criminal Justice Operations II & III recently visited Florida Panhandle Technical College (FPTC) for an engaging day of hands-on learning and real world law enforcement experience. During the visit, students observed the full process of chemical agent (OC spray) exposure, navigated an obstacle course, and participated in decontamination procedures, gaining firsthand insight into the challenges officers face in the field.

In addition, students interviewed academy cadets to learn about the training process and what to expect in a law enforcement academy. The highlight of the day was practicing defensive tactics under the guidance of instructor Scott Marsceill, where students were able to apply skills they have been developing in class. The experience concluded with students completing reports reflecting on their observations, reinforcing both their practical skills and critical thinking in real-world scenarios.

#Chipley High School #Florida Panhandle Technical College #FPTC #Washington County #WCSD

By Ali Moreland

Related Post

Staff Report State News Top Stories

Senate passes bill creating public registry of animal abusers

Staff Report Feb 24, 2026
Announcements Community Education Events News Top Stories

VHS hosts College and Career Fair for grades 8–12

Ali Moreland Feb 24, 2026
Community Local News News Top Stories

Chipley Garden Club wraps up month with community projects, feature in national publication

AMBER PATINO Feb 20, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Announcements Community Education Top Stories

CHS Criminal Justice students put classroom skills into practice at FPTC

Announcements Community Education Events News Top Stories

VHS hosts College and Career Fair for grades 8–12

Community Local News News Top Stories

Chipley Garden Club wraps up month with community projects, feature in national publication

Crime Local News News Top Stories

Two convicted in fatal Panama City road rage shooting of Chipley woman

Announcements Government News Top Stories

Rowell announces campaign for Florida’s 2nd Congressional District seat