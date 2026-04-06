Barron named Fire Chief as fire department adds new gear and capabilities

Fire Chief Justin Barron and members of the Washington County Fire Department are pictured above in front of one of their engines. [SKYLA CARTER | The News]

After more than 20 years in the fire service, Justin Barron is stepping into a historic role as Washington County’s first countywide Fire Chief, bringing a mix of experience, vision, and connection to the community he serves.

Barron said his decision to pursue leadership came from a desire to help shape the future.

“After twenty years in the fire service, I wanted the ability to mold a young department and prepare it for the challenges associated with operating in the 21st century,” he said.

While new to the chief’s position, Barron is not new to Washington County Fire. Over the past nine years, he has worked his way up through nearly every level of the department, starting as a volunteer firefighter and later serving as a volunteer captain, part-time firefighter, part-time captain, Fire Coordinator, and now Fire Chief.

“I may be new to the role, but I’ve been a part of Washington County Fire for years,” Barron said. “While I’m a transplant, this is home to me. I’m proud to serve my neighbors.”

Barron said one thing people may not realize is just how strong and well-trained the department already is. Despite being largely volunteer-based, local firefighters are trained in multiple fire and rescue disciplines and use modern tools to do their jobs safely and effectively. In recent years, the department has also added six career firefighters who work alongside volunteers.

The department has continued to grow its capabilities, including adding two new fire engines last year. One area Barron says he is especially excited about is the drone program, which has expanded thanks to a state grant. The department now has three advanced drones, along with ten FAA-certified pilots and several more in training.

Washington County Station 1 recently gave a demonstration of department operations, with firefighters showing the drones in action, including how it provides a real-time view of emergency scenes. They also walked through how crews breach doors during emergencies, offering a hands-on look at the kind of skills used in the field.

According to Barron, the drones have quickly become an important tool, especially during brush and forest fires.

“Being able to see the size, intensity, and direction of a fire from above is critical,” he said. “It allows us to use our resources in the best way possible and protect as much property as we can.”

Keeping morale strong is another big focus for Barron. He said it comes down to supporting his team and making sure they have what they need.

“The best way to keep morale high is by standing up for your people, making sure they have the safest equipment possible, and treating them like the heroes they are,” he said. “Honestly, I have the best job in the world.”

Barron also emphasized the importance of staying connected with the community. He said social media plays a major role, helping the department share important information, show what firefighters are doing, and even recruit new members. Public Information Officer Tiffany Pleas helps lead that effort and keeps the public engaged with the department’s work.

Looking ahead, Barron says he is focused on continuing to build and improve. County commissioners recently approved the purchase of a new rescue truck chassis that will respond to serious calls across the county, including major crashes and structure fires. The truck will include advanced extrication tools and a cascade system used to refill air tanks for firefighters entering dangerous environments.

For Barron, the goal is simple: keep building a department that serves its community well and supports the firefighters behind it.

“This department is made up of incredible people,” he said. “My job is to make sure they have everything they need to succeed, and to keep earning the trust of the community we serve.”

One of Washington County Fire’s advanced drones hovers midair during a recent demonstration, showcasing the department’s growing use of aerial technology to support emergency response. [SKYLA CARTER | The News]