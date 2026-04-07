Local seniors, community members, and families across Washington County celebrated Easter last week with colorful activities and plenty of springtime fun. At the Washington County Council on Aging, residents spent the afternoon decorating eggs, while consumers at The Arc of Washington-Holmes Counties enjoyed their own celebration with egg decorating followed by an outdoor egg hunt. The festivities continued in Vernon, where the Vernon Recreation Department hosted the 2026 Vernon Community Egg Hunt treating local children to balloons, candy, face painting, stickers, prize eggs, and more, with help from volunteers from Grace Assembly Vernon.
Local groups celebrate Easter with color and cheer
Local seniors, community members, and families across Washington County celebrated Easter last week with colorful activities and plenty of springtime fun. At the Washington County Council on Aging, residents spent the afternoon decorating eggs, while consumers at The Arc of Washington-Holmes Counties enjoyed their own celebration with egg decorating followed by an outdoor egg hunt. The festivities continued in Vernon, where the Vernon Recreation Department hosted the 2026 Vernon Community Egg Hunt treating local children to balloons, candy, face painting, stickers, prize eggs, and more, with help from volunteers from Grace Assembly Vernon.