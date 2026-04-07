Tue. Apr 7th, 2026
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Local groups celebrate Easter with color and cheer

By AMBER PATINO Apr 7, 2026 0 Comments
A senior from the Washington County Council on Aging shows off a carton full of brightly colored Easter eggs, part of last week’s holiday celebration at the center. [CONTRIBUTED]

Local seniors, community members, and families across Washington County celebrated Easter last week with colorful activities and plenty of springtime fun. At the Washington County Council on Aging, residents spent the afternoon decorating eggs, while consumers at The Arc of Washington-Holmes Counties enjoyed their own celebration with egg decorating followed by an outdoor egg hunt. The festivities continued in Vernon, where the Vernon Recreation Department hosted the 2026 Vernon Community Egg Hunt treating local children to balloons, candy, face painting, stickers, prize eggs, and more, with help from volunteers from Grace Assembly Vernon.

Washington County Council on Aging seniors decorate Easter eggs during last week’s holiday celebration, enjoying an afternoon of color, creativity, and community. [CONTRIBUTED]
Consumers from The Arc of Washington-Holmes Counties enjoy taking part in last week’s Easter egg hunt. [CONTRIBUTED]
A consumer from The Arc of Washington-Holmes Counties smiles while showing off an Easter egg during last week’s celebration. [CONTRIBUTED]
Youth attendees enjoy getting their faces painted by volunteers from Grace Assembly Church during the 2026 Vernon Community Egg Hunt. [ALI MORELAND | The News]
Two young participants scoop up colorful eggs during the 2026 Vernon Community Egg Hunt. [ALI MORELAND | The News]

#Easter #The Arc of Washington-Holmes Counties #Vernon Community Egg Hunt #Washington County Council on Aging

By AMBER PATINO

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