Operation Epic Surrender, part one: The Iran War Bill comes home

I am writing from Vernon, not from a television studio in Washington, D.C., and that matters because I am not some talking head whose opinion is bought and paid for. Rightly or wrongly, my opinion comes from the heart. Around here, foreign policy is not an abstract chess game played by people with clean hands and taxpayer-funded pensions. In Washington County, national mistakes show up at the gas pump, in the grocery bill, and at the kitchen table when a family decides which bill can wait.

If the agreement with Iran ends the shooting, I am grateful for that. No decent person should want American service members, Iranian civilians, or anyone else sacrificed so politicians can look tough. But stopping a war is not the same thing as winning one, and based on the reported terms of this agreement, the United States may have spent billions only to give Iran many of the benefits it wanted while postponing the hardest nuclear questions.

Reporting on the U.S.-Iran agreement says Iran gets immediate room to sell oil, the U.S. naval blockade is lifted, sanctions relief is on the road map, and a 60-day window begins for negotiating final nuclear terms. The Associated Press reported that the deal gives Iran immediate permission to sell oil, includes sanctions waivers, opens the Strait of Hormuz, and gives Iran potential access to a $300 billion reconstruction framework while the final nuclear agreement remains unfinished.

That is a hard thing to swallow after President Trump spent years calling the Obama nuclear agreement weak. Whatever anyone thought of the Obama deal, it had hard numbers. It limited uranium enrichment, restricted stockpiles, limited centrifuges, and put Iran’s program under inspection. This new framework appears to give Iran economic oxygen up front while the final details are pushed down the road.

So let us say this plainly. Obama got a nuclear agreement without a war. Trump may have gotten a war without a completed nuclear agreement.

This war also did not happen in a vacuum. Before the first missile flew, the Trump administration had already strained America’s relationships with traditional allies through tariffs, trade threats, and reckless talk about taking over or controlling places like Greenland, the Panama Canal, and even Canada. That may play well at a rally, but alliances are not campaign props. When a country insults its friends for months, it should not be shocked when those friends are reluctant to lend bases, ports, or airspace for a war they do not believe in.

AP reported that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth criticized European countries for denying U.S. forces access to key military bases for operations against Iran. That matters. A prepared superpower does not go to war assuming alienated allies will automatically open every gate. It does not go off half-cocked and then act surprised when the bill comes due in logistics, fuel, munitions, and blood.

There is also the constitutional question. The Iran war began without Congress declaring war or specifically authorizing force. Some lawyers and politicians will argue about the fine print, as they always do, but the Constitution gives Congress the war power for a reason. If a president can start a major war, run up the debt, drain the arsenal, raise fuel prices, and then ask the rest of us to salute after the fact, then Congress has become decoration and the people have been cut out of the decision.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies estimated the first six days of the Iran war cost $11.3 billion, and it said that figure did not include every future repair, replacement, or long-term cost. CSIS also noted that combat losses and infrastructure damage were major cost categories, and that reduced inventories create risks in other theaters.

And before anyone reduces this war to dollars alone, we should say the part that matters most. The Pentagon’s own casualty data lists 13 U.S. service members dead and 413 wounded in Operation Epic Fury as of June 18. Those are not statistics. Those are sons and daughters, husbands and wives, mothers and fathers, friends and neighbors. Some of the wounded will carry this war in their bodies and minds for the rest of their lives.

So when politicians call this a success, they owe those families more than slogans. They owe them proof that the mission was necessary, lawful, prepared for, and worth the price paid.

-Carl H. Gregory

Vernon, Florida