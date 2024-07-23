Students from Vernon High School traveled to Tallahassee to visit the Florida A&M University campus through the Advancement Via Individual Determination (A.V.I.D.) program. From left: Vondre Hodges, Javius Nettles, Ashten Freeman, Derek Boyett, Sponsor Erika Dotson, and Tyra Potter participated in the trip. Local A.V.I.D. groups attend Summer Academy

Advancement Via Individual Determination (A.V.I.D) is a college and career readiness program that is designed to help students reach their greatest potential as they prepare for postsecondary options to secure their future. Students at both Chipley High School and Vernon High school had the opportunity to tour multiple colleges to learn about their programs.

The A.V.I.D. Summer Academy for Chipley High School was organized by Tracey Dudley, A.V.I.D. Sponsor.

Students from the program traveled to Pensacola to the University of West Florida to tour the campus. While there, students were assigned to currently enrolled university students to give a tour of admissions, dorm living, Greek life, sports, and other campus opportunities.

A.V.I.D. members also attended the Baptist University of Florida in Graceville to gain information on their programs and student-life.

Additionally, CHS students had the opportunity to visit local businesses to gain insight into other career paths. Obert’s Funeral Home, Jackon and Washington County Fire Departments, local public libraries, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Department were among sites that welcomed the students. A.V.I.D. students also had the opportunity to volunteer at the local rehabilitation facilities to help and meet residents there.

To end their two-week academy, the students toured the Florida Caverns in Marianna where they were educated about the historical and scientific facts about the cave system.

Vernon High School A.V.I.D. students listened to an inspirational speaker at the opening of their Summer Academy, organized by Erika Dotson, A.V.I.D. sponsor. Timothy Pittman from ThinkinPurpose talked to the students about creating short-term and long-term goals and having self-discipline to reach their goals. Later that week students traveled to Florida A&M University in Tallahassee and Troy University in Troy, AL, to learn about college life and each university’s programs.

“I plan to do this again next year to continue to make students aware that their dreams can come true if they take the initiative to work hard and spend time researching different options that are available to them,” said Dotson.