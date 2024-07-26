Florida’s Back to School tax free holiday is approaching  

Florida’s much-anticipated Back-to-School tax holiday begins Monday July 29 and ends Aug. 11. The holiday exempts clothing, bags, and other school related items from tax, to help consumers get ready for the beginning of the school year.

During the sales tax holiday, tax is not due on the sale of:

• Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories with a sales price of $100 or less per item

• Certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item

• Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less

• Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use

The sales tax holiday does not apply to:

• Any item of clothing with a sales price of more than $100

• Any school supply item with a sales price of more than $50

• Books that are not otherwise exempt

• Computers and computer-related accessories with a sales price of more than $1,500

• Computers and computer-related accessories purchased for commercial purposes

• Rentals of any eligible items

• Repairs or alterations of any eligible items

• Sales of any eligible items within a theme park or entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport

*Lists courtesy of the Florida Department of Revenue