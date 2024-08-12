“Touch A Truck” Event Coming to Downtown Chipley

Downtown Chipley will be buzzing with excitement on August 15 as the “Touch A Truck” event returns, offering a night of family-friendly fun and exploration. From 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, residents and visitors alike can engage in a unique opportunity to get up close with a variety of vehicles and equipment from several local organizations.

Participating in this year’s event are the Washington County EMS, Chipley Fire Rescue, Chipley Police Department, Washington County School District, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and representatives from local farm equipment companies. Additionally, the City of Chipley and Washington County Public Works will showcase their machinery, providing a hands-on learning experience for attendees.

The evening will also feature live music from DJ Cedric Bellamy, who will set the tone for a lively street dance in the heart of downtown. Visitors are encouraged to explore local shops, many of which will remain open late, and enjoy a variety of dining options at downtown eateries.

For those with a sweet tooth, the “Scoops, Sweets, and Treats” food truck will be on-site, offering a range of delectable treats. The Artisan Market will also be open, allowing attendees to discover unique, handcrafted goods.

Mark your calendars and stay tuned for more details as the event approaches. Don’t miss out on this fun-filled evening in Downtown Chipley!