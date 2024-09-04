Red Top Dairy Farm lands retail spots
Wed. Sep 4th, 2024
Kent-Smith Media welcomes new photojournalist

By GARRETT VALCOURT Sep 4, 2024 0 Comments
Anthony Wiggins

Washington County News and Holmes County Advertiser are excited to announce the newest addition to the Kent Smith Group team, Anthony Wiggins. A resident of Chipley, Wiggins is an Army veteran, a devoted husband, and a father of four. He brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to our newsroom as our new photojournalist.

Wiggins’s journey from military service to civilian life has been marked by a diverse career in the tech and IT industry. However, his passion for photography has always been a driving force. Recently, Wiggins made a significant career shift to fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a photojournalist, now proudly joining the Kent Smith Group.

Born in Panama City, Florida, and raised in Naples, Wiggins’s life has been a rich tapestry of experiences, including extensive travels during his time in the Army. It was through these experiences that he found his wife, his sense of paradise, and developed a deep appreciation for the strong, close-knit communities that define our region. This background fuels his commitment to ethical journalism, a dedication to informing rather than deceiving, and a mission to unite the community by accurately and honestly reporting local news.

You can often find Wiggins at local football games, capturing the spirit of the event with photos of players, bands, cheerleaders, and the supportive families and community members who cheer them on.

“There are many attributes that make Anthony the perfect candidate for the photojournalist position at Washington County News and Holmes County Advertiser,” said lead reporter Garett Valcourt. “But it’s truly his eye for capturing powerful moments that resonate with our local community that sets him apart. It’s easy to find someone who supports the community, but Anthony is unique in that he’s already a familiar face at most events, with or without a camera, always supporting the community he loves. Anthony will undoubtedly be an asset as he continues to bring local faces to our local papers!”

Wiggins’s addition to our team represents not just a new hire but a commitment to the ongoing vision of bringing local stories to life through compelling photography and journalism. We look forward to the stories he will tell and the moments he will capture.

