Jeffers in Chipley is now open
Local Sheriff’s Offices and School Districts are working together to ensure school safety
Locals voice concerns over Native American land being developed
Washington County Sheriff’s Office Toys for Kids Rodeo results
 NFCH hosts human trafficking awareness presentation
Student athletes of the week: Kadie Bruner and Dakota Williams
Chipley Garden Club hosts fall decorating contest 
Spanish Trail Playhouse presents Into the Woods
Body found on Talton Rd. has been identified
Locals Drew Fleener and Hunter Prough reel in success at national bass tournament
Thu. Sep 19th, 2024
Business

Jeffers in Chipley is now open

By NATALIE HOLTON Sep 19, 2024 0 Comments
[CONTRIBUTED]

 Jeffers is now open and located at 1241 Jackson Ave, Chipley. The store offers a wide variety of pet, livestock, and equine products for the public.  

“After many months of planning, we are finally ready to open our doors to the Chipley community,” said Cody Stapleton Co-CEO & Chief Commercial Officer. “We still have some shelves to stock and some things to put up, but we wanted to go ahead and open so we could get feedback directly from our customers – what do they want, what do they need, etc.”  

Stapleton also expressed his thanks for their neighbors, Paul and Christy from Main Street Market for making the store feel welcome and helping throughout the process. 

Jeffers plan to announce a grand opening date soon but is currently open from 8 am to 5 pm Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays. These hours may vary as the business tracks customer traffic.  

#Chipley #Digital-Content #Washington County

By NATALIE HOLTON

Related Post

Business Top Stories

AT&T workers on strike over union contract 

NATALIE HOLTON Aug 27, 2024
Business News

Orange Hill residents voice concerns over Dollar General

NATALIE HOLTON Aug 7, 2024
Business

Chipley Beef ‘O’ Brady’s projected to open in Fall 2024

NATALIE HOLTON Jul 17, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Business

Jeffers in Chipley is now open

Local News

Local Sheriff’s Offices and School Districts are working together to ensure school safety

News Top Stories

Tragic loss of high school athlete shocks community

Crime News

Chipley Police Undercover Operation Leads to Narcotics Arrests

Crime News Top Stories

Chipley Police swiftly capture armed robbery suspect