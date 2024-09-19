Jeffers in Chipley is now open

Jeffers is now open and located at 1241 Jackson Ave, Chipley. The store offers a wide variety of pet, livestock, and equine products for the public.

“After many months of planning, we are finally ready to open our doors to the Chipley community,” said Cody Stapleton Co-CEO & Chief Commercial Officer. “We still have some shelves to stock and some things to put up, but we wanted to go ahead and open so we could get feedback directly from our customers – what do they want, what do they need, etc.”

Stapleton also expressed his thanks for their neighbors, Paul and Christy from Main Street Market for making the store feel welcome and helping throughout the process.

Jeffers plan to announce a grand opening date soon but is currently open from 8 am to 5 pm Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays. These hours may vary as the business tracks customer traffic.