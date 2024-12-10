Tue. Dec 10th, 2024
Education

WCSD picks sole receiver of Florida Sunshine State Scholarship

By Hannah Collins Dec 10, 2024 0 Comments

HANNAH COLLINS | Washington County News

Only one student from the Washington County School District is picked for the Sunshine State Scholarship. This year, WCSD picked Riley Horton. Horton, an 11th-grade student at Chipley High School, has been recognized as a recipient of the Sunshine State Scholarship, an honor that highlights Florida’s top high school students excelling in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).

Eligibility for the scholarship includes consistently high scores on statewide assessments, participation in STEM-related competitions or activities, enrollment in advanced math, science, and technology courses, and a weighted GPA of 3.9 or higher. Scholars must also demonstrate a commitment to pursuing higher education within Florida.

Riley’s achievement underscores his dedication to academics and passion for STEM, positioning them as a future leader in these fields.

#education #WCN #WCSB #WCSD

By Hannah Collins

Related Post

Education

Opportunity for early childhood educators to earn national CDA credential with SEEC program

Staff Report Dec 9, 2024
Community Education Top Stories

60+ toys donated by VES first graders

KINSLEY COOK Nov 15, 2024
Education

VES music program dreams big

Staff Report Oct 30, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Crime Top Stories

Convicted felon apprehended by WCSO

Education

WCSD picks sole receiver of Florida Sunshine State Scholarship

Education

Opportunity for early childhood educators to earn national CDA credential with SEEC program

Business Top Stories

Capturing grit and resilience: Local photographer travels for women’s rodeo event

Community Education Top Stories

60+ toys donated by VES first graders