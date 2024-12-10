WCSD picks sole receiver of Florida Sunshine State Scholarship

HANNAH COLLINS | Washington County News

Only one student from the Washington County School District is picked for the Sunshine State Scholarship. This year, WCSD picked Riley Horton. Horton, an 11th-grade student at Chipley High School, has been recognized as a recipient of the Sunshine State Scholarship, an honor that highlights Florida’s top high school students excelling in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).

Eligibility for the scholarship includes consistently high scores on statewide assessments, participation in STEM-related competitions or activities, enrollment in advanced math, science, and technology courses, and a weighted GPA of 3.9 or higher. Scholars must also demonstrate a commitment to pursuing higher education within Florida.

Riley’s achievement underscores his dedication to academics and passion for STEM, positioning them as a future leader in these fields.