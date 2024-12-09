Opportunity for early childhood educators to earn national CDA credential with SEEC program

LINSAY HOLMES | ELC Education Services Director

The Children’s Forum has launched SEEC (Supported. Empowered. Equipped. Credentialed.), a program designed to help educators achieve their National Child Development Associate (CDA) credential at no cost. This opportunity includes free training, personalized coaching, and a $1,400 completion bonus. The SEEC program offers a comprehensive package of resources to help educators succeed:

Free Training: Access to 120 hours of online training and resources through Teaching

Strategies.

Personal Coaching: Individual support from a dedicated CDA coach and counselor.

Scholarship Support: Assistance covering CDA assessment fees and books.

Completion Bonus: Earn $1,400 upon successfully achieving your National CDA.

Bilingual Support: Training and coaching available in both English and Spanish.

To be eligible, educators must:

Work at a licensed, licensed-exempt, or registered child care program and have 480 hours of experience with children ages 0 to 5.

Work or volunteer at least 20 hours per week.

Be a Florida resident employed in Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, or Washington County.

Have a high school diploma/GED and complete DCF-mandated early childhood training (30 hours for family-based care, 45 hours for center-based care).

Commit about six hours weekly for 6 to 8 months to complete the CDA program.

Not already hold an early childhood staff credential (e.g., CDA, FCCPC, ECPC).

“This program is an incredible opportunity for educators to advance their careers while strengthening the quality of care and education for young children,” said Suzan Gage, Executive Director of the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida. “By providing free training, personalized coaching, and financial support, SEEC not only empowers educators to achieve their National CDA credential but also ensures they have the tools and confidence to excel in their roles. Programs like this help build a stronger, more qualified early learning workforce, which directly benefits the children and families in our communities.”

If you’re interested in participating or are a childcare director with educators ready to take the next step in their professional journey, contact Lindsay Holmes at [email protected] for more information. According to the ELC, this is a chance to grow professionally while making a lasting impact on the lives of young children.