𝗔 𝗧𝗿𝗶𝗯𝘂𝘁𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗝𝗶𝗺𝗺𝘆 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗿

CARL GREGORY | Guest Columnist

Fellow Americans,

There are certain people whose very names evoke a sense of quiet reverence – men and women whose lives remind us that the true measure of greatness is not power or privilege, but compassion and the courage to serve. Among those few stands President Jimmy Carter, who has now slipped the bonds of this earth at the age of 100. Today, we pay tribute to him, celebrating not only the office he once held, but the enduring legacy of generosity, determination, and humility he leaves behind.

I served under President Carter when he was my Commander in Chief in 1979-1981. At the time, I was a young soldier stationed in Europe. Truth be told, I didn’t know the workings of geopolitics; I was just focused on doing my duty. Yet, from the very start, I sensed something unique about this leader from Plains, Georgia – an integrity and decency that were woven into every policy he championed and every decision he made. Some might have said he was “too good” a man to be Commander in Chief. However, looking back, perhaps that earnest goodness was precisely what our nation needed, then and always.

Indeed, President Carter’s life mirrored a calling to serve others. From his days at the U.S. Naval Academy through his volunteer work with Habitat for Humanity, he exemplified the principle that integrity and kindness matter every bit as much as competence and authority. He earned numerous accolades in the Navy, including the “dolphin” badge as a submarine officer, and rose to the rank of lieutenant in the Naval Reserve. But it wasn’t just the medals on his uniform that made him remarkable – it was his humanity and warmth, qualities that shone throughout his years in public service.

Many will remember him for the Camp David Accords, negotiated after nearly two weeks of determined, round-the-clock talks. The image of President Carter literally hopping on a bicycle to shuttle between leaders captures his down-to-earth spirit, a man driven not by ego but by a profound desire to broker peace. It was that same spirit – unwavering, tireless – which led the Nobel Committee in 2002 to honor him with the Nobel Peace Prize. His efforts to resolve conflicts peacefully, promote democracy and human rights, and encourage economic and social development changed countless lives far beyond our own shores.

Yet his humanitarian commitments ran deeper still. After he left the White House, President Carter and his beloved Rosalynn returned to Georgia and founded The Carter Center. They devoted themselves to eradicating disease, overseeing free elections around the globe, and building homes for those in need through Habitat for Humanity. Over the years, they personally helped construct and rehabilitate nearly 4,000 homes across 14 countries. He famously said, “Habitat is not a sacrifice that we make for others. Habitat is a blessing for those of us who volunteer to help others.” In those words we find the quiet soul of a man who believed that joy comes from lifting others up.

Yes, his presidency spanned a tumultuous chapter of history: double-digit inflation, energy crises, and the wrenching drama of the Iranian hostage situation. Critics abounded and, in the political tumult, he lost his bid for a second term. But President Carter took that chapter of defeat and transformed it into a stirring new volume of moral leadership. He often jested that perhaps he was a “better ex-president than I was a president.” In truth, it only speaks to how he refused to let loss define him. Instead, he chose to dedicate his life to humanitarianism – to loving his neighbor and serving the downtrodden. That, to me, speaks volumes about his character.

When we measure a person’s life, it is not wealth or power that counts, but the love and labor they invest in bettering this world. On that score, President Carter stands among the wealthiest, having spent his days seeking peace in the midst of war, building hope where fear once stood, and lighting a candle in the darkness wherever he went. Over his century on this earth, we saw the difference one good person can make – someone who believed that a humble, small-town boy from the peanut fields of Georgia could change the world through faith, diligence, and empathy.

I invite you to join me now in prayer for President Carter and his family, and in gratitude for the luminous example he gave us. May he be at peace, reunited with his beloved Rosalynn, in that place where there is no more pain or suffering. And may we, in the spirit of Jimmy Carter, continue to carry forward the torch of kindness, dignity, and respect for all.

Thank you, President Carter, for showing us that even in the highest office in the land, one can remain humble, hopeful, and kind. Thank you for reminding us that our greatest calling is to serve one another. May you rest in God’s eternal embrace, secure in the knowledge that your life’s work on behalf of humanity will not be forgotten. You taught us that real wealth lies in what we give away, and by that standard, you leave this world truly rich.

God bless you, President Carter. We salute you, with respect and a quiet tear in our eye, as a good man, a great humanitarian, and an extraordinary American.

With gratitude,

Carl Gregory

Army Veteran, Labor Activist

Washington County Florida Resident