Get ready for storm season with FPL’s hurricane preparedness checklist

At Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), safety is the cornerstone of our commitment to customers and employees. It is not a matter of if, but when the next hurricane will hit our state, which is why it’s important to be proactive in planning for the six-month-long hurricane season. FPL urges Floridians to be prepared for this storm season and to be aware of potential safety hazards at all times. Below is a checklist of important details to consider before, during and after a storm. For more tips, visit FPL.com/storm.

Create an emergency plan with your family

Determine if your home or business is in a flood and/or evacuation zone, and review evacuation routes.

Identify a backup power source—or arrange to relocate—if a storm warning is issued.

Keep vehicle fuel tanks at least half full throughout hurricane season; for electric vehicles, maintain a 50 %–80 % charge.

If anyone in your household has special needs, register with your local emergency‑management office in case of evacuations. If someone relies on electric‑powered, life‑sustaining medical equipment, apply for FPL’s Medically Essential Service.

Build an emergency kit

Test radios, flashlights and spare batteries so they’re ready for a potential power outage.

Stock phone chargers, power banks and a car charger.

Gather non‑perishable food, disposable dinnerware and utensils, prescriptions and medications, personal‑hygiene items, baby supplies, pet food, trash bags, toilet paper, and soaps/detergents.

Place important documents—insurance policies, health cards, birth certificates, Social Security cards, critical phone numbers, medication lists and a copy of your FPL bill—in a waterproof container.

Prepare your home

Bring outdoor objects inside, fasten doors and windows, cover valuables and furniture with plastic, and move them away from windows.

Turn off and unplug unnecessary electrical equipment, including pool equipment.

If water leaks into walls or ceilings, immediately shut off circuit breakers, unplug all connected appliances and turn off wall switches. Never stand in water while handling electrical devices.

Set refrigerators and freezers to their coldest settings in advance to help keep food safe during an outage.

Do not trim vegetation near overhead power lines yourself; hire trained line‑clearing professionals. See FPL.com/trees for details.

trim vegetation near overhead power lines yourself; hire trained line‑clearing professionals. See FPL.com/trees for details. Before climbing a ladder, locate nearby power lines. Keep yourself, ladders and tools at least 10 feet from lines.

Stay safe and informed

Run portable generators only outdoors , following the manufacturer’s instructions. Connect appliances directly to the generator; never wire it to your breaker or fuse box.

, following the manufacturer’s instructions. Connect appliances directly to the generator; never wire it to your breaker or fuse box. Bookmark FPL.com, download the FPL Mobile App, and save 1‑800‑4‑OUTAGE (1‑800‑468‑8243) to report outages or check restoration status.

Stay far from downed power lines or flooded, debris‑laden areas that could conceal them. Call 911 and 1‑800‑4‑OUTAGE if you see downed lines or damaged electrical equipment.

Follow local news outlets and @insideFPL for storm updates, and follow all official warnings.

*Paid Advertisement