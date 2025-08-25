County partners with Panhandle Search and Rescue

Washington County Board of County Commissioners moved to approve a memorandum of understanding with Panhandle Search and Rescue (PSAR) in their August 21 meeting, establishing PSAR as the county’s volunteer, non-profit search and rescue team.

PSAR received its status as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in May 2025, but according to John Williamson, PSAR’s CEO and founder, he has been working towards making his passion for community a reality for the last 8 years. Williamson expressed his excitement and gratitude with the approval, and at the opportunity to give back to the community.

“It means the world to me; I have always been passionate about this organization,” said Williamson. “I have a heart to help others.”

Williamson states that PSAR is available to assist the community in various areas, including:

Search and rescue efforts

Storm clean-up

Disaster planning/prepping

Evacuations

Supporting community programs

For more information about PSAR, visit panhandlesearchandrescue.com.