Mon. Aug 25th, 2025
Uncategorized

County partners with Panhandle Search and Rescue

By AMBER PATINO Aug 25, 2025 0 Comments

Washington County Board of County Commissioners moved to approve a memorandum of understanding with Panhandle Search and Rescue (PSAR) in their August 21 meeting, establishing PSAR as the county’s volunteer, non-profit search and rescue team.

PSAR received its status as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in May 2025, but according to John Williamson, PSAR’s CEO and founder, he has been working towards making his passion for community a reality for the last 8 years. Williamson expressed his excitement and gratitude with the approval, and at the opportunity to give back to the community.

“It means the world to me; I have always been passionate about this organization,” said Williamson. “I have a heart to help others.”

Williamson states that PSAR is available to assist the community in various areas, including:

  • Search and rescue efforts
  • Storm clean-up
  • Disaster planning/prepping
  • Evacuations
  • Supporting community programs

For more information about PSAR, visit panhandlesearchandrescue.com

By AMBER PATINO

Related Post

Uncategorized

Red Heifer promises to raise the steaks in local dining

GARRETT VALCOURT Jul 31, 2025
Uncategorized

Pot proposal tops 600K signatures

Staff Report Jul 9, 2025
Uncategorized

Caryville holds annual Worm Fiddlin’ Festival

Hannah Collins Jun 16, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Announcements Community Entertainment Events Local News Top Stories

Washington County Historical Society to sponsor Arts and Crafts Show

Crime Local News News Top Stories

Four in custody after traffic stop

Community Government Local News Top Stories

Houseboat discussion continues

Community Local News News Top Stories

Cell tower plans postponed amid community opposition

Community Events Local News Top Stories

Apothecary holds ribbon cutting in downtown Chipley