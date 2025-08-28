Thu. Aug 28th, 2025
Washington County teacher arrested on sex charges involving students

By Brandon Tooth Aug 28, 2025 0 Comments
Joshua Donald Myers

A Washington County teacher and coach has been arrested following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct with students.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) announced that Joshua Donald Myers, 31, of Vernon, was taken into custody on charges of:

  • Lewd and lascivious battery
  • Two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation
  • Two counts of offenses against students by authority figures

According to investigators, Myers, who taught and coached at Vernon Middle School, is accused of engaging in sexual relationships with two students from Vernon High School between December 2021 and December 2022, when the victims were 16 years old.

The Sheriff’s Office said the case began on August 27, 2025, when they were notified of the allegations. The Washington County School District immediately placed Myers on administrative leave. Investigators determined the inappropriate relationships began through social media messaging and escalated to visits at Myers’ home, where multiple sexual encounters took place.

During an interview, Myers admitted to picking up the victims and taking them to his residence, where sexual activity occurred. A warrant for his arrest was issued the following day.

Myers has been booked into the Washington County Jail in Chipley. The investigation remains active.

By Brandon Tooth

