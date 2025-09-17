Wed. Sep 17th, 2025
Uncategorized

Panama City man killed in ATV crash in Washington County

By Staff Report Sep 17, 2025 0 Comments
Florida Highway Patrol has reported a Panama City man was killed in a ATV accident in Chipley.

A 68-year-old Panama City man was killed early Wednesday morning in an ATV crash on Amethyst Lane in Chipley, near State Road 20.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol release, the crash occurred around 6 a.m. The man was traveling eastbound on a private road when he lost control of the ATV. Troopers say he was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin. FHP continues to investigate the incident.

Further details will be provided as they become available.

#Chipley #FHP #Washington County #WCSO

By Staff Report

Related Post

Uncategorized

Washington County teacher arrested on sex charges involving students

Brandon Tooth Aug 28, 2025
Uncategorized

County partners with Panhandle Search and Rescue

AMBER PATINO Aug 25, 2025
Uncategorized

Red Heifer promises to raise the steaks in local dining

GARRETT VALCOURT Jul 31, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Community Events Local News Top Stories

Downtown Chipley gears up for 2nd annual Touch A Truck

News Statewide Top Stories

Groups fight social media law appeal

Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Washington County Livestock 4-H Club members take home top honors

Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Flea Across Florida draws crowds over the weekend

Community Events Local News News Top Stories

2025 WCSO Rodeo ropes in crowds