Panama City man killed in ATV crash in Washington County

Florida Highway Patrol has reported a Panama City man was killed in a ATV accident in Chipley.

A 68-year-old Panama City man was killed early Wednesday morning in an ATV crash on Amethyst Lane in Chipley, near State Road 20.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol release, the crash occurred around 6 a.m. The man was traveling eastbound on a private road when he lost control of the ATV. Troopers say he was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin. FHP continues to investigate the incident.

Further details will be provided as they become available.