Camelot Christmas Country Market hosts holiday shopping experience

On Friday, December 12, the Camelot Christmas Country Market opened its first day with a community shopping event tailored for clients from The Arc of Washington-Holmes Counties.

Clients from the Arc of Washington-Holmes Counties walk through the festive displays of items for sale at the Camelot Christmas Country Market on Friday, December 12. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

The holiday market, presented by Art at Camelot, a Chipley-based inclusive art studio run by Sherri Posey, along with other sponsors, invited local businesses and vendors to offer a variety of goods including jewelry, decor, and other hand crafted goods, with festive treats and Christmas-themed items for sale also. The first day of the two-day holiday shopping event gave Arc clients and neighbors a chance to browse and purchase items in a welcoming community setting. Proceeds from the two-day event benefit The Arc of Washington-Holmes Counties, and the market is expected to return next year for an annual tradition.

Friends and neighbors gather to relax and enjoy the sunshine together during the Camelot Christmas Country Market on Friday, December 12. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]