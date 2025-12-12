Camelot Christmas Country Market hosts holiday shopping experience

On Friday, December 12, the Camelot Christmas Country Market opened its first day with a community shopping event tailored for clients from The Arc of Washington-Holmes Counties.
The holiday market, presented by Art at Camelot, a Chipley-based inclusive art studio run by Sherri Posey, along with other sponsors, invited local businesses and vendors to offer a variety of goods including jewelry, decor, and other hand crafted goods, with festive treats and Christmas-themed items for sale also. The first day of the two-day holiday shopping event gave Arc clients and neighbors a chance to browse and purchase items in a welcoming community setting. Proceeds from the two-day event benefit The Arc of Washington-Holmes Counties, and the market is expected to return next year for an annual tradition.