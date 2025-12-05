KMS PTO brings families together for 10th annual “Merry Christmas Carnival”

Santa stopped by the Merry Christmas Carnival, and locals Damarius Walker (left) and Kalyssa Anderson (right) were excited to tell Santa what is on their lists this year during their time with Mr. Claus. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]
Kate M. Smith (KMS) Elementary kicked off the Christmas festivities with the Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) hosting its tenth annual Merry Christmas Carnival on Thursday, December 4, despite the chilly, rainy night. Maleah Davis, in her twelfth year as PTO President, noted that this event has grown year after year, with this year’s event having more families, organizations, and volunteers participating than ever before.
Organizers invited 21 vendors who brought the holiday fun to the KMS cafeteria, and all proceeds from the event go toward the cost of end-of-year field trip transportation. Funds also support teacher appreciation week gifts and rewards after student testing. Davis said, “We are very excited about the turnout, and it wouldn’t be possible without the support of our community and the KMS family.”