KMS PTO brings families together for 10th annual “Merry Christmas Carnival”

Santa stopped by the Merry Christmas Carnival, and locals Damarius Walker (left) and Kalyssa Anderson (right) were excited to tell Santa what is on their lists this year during their time with Mr. Claus. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

Kate M. Smith (KMS) Elementary kicked off the Christmas festivities with the Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) hosting its tenth annual Merry Christmas Carnival on Thursday, December 4, despite the chilly, rainy night. Maleah Davis, in her twelfth year as PTO President, noted that this event has grown year after year, with this year’s event having more families, organizations, and volunteers participating than ever before.

PTO President Maleah Davis said she is so grateful for her “tons of volunteers” for spending their time and energy preparing for and executing the event. Pictured above are the ladies serving students and community members at the popcorn table. KMS students and other local youth walk around a circle of chairs while listening to festive tunes during the cakewalk event for a chance to win a Christmas tree cake. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

Organizers invited 21 vendors who brought the holiday fun to the KMS cafeteria, and all proceeds from the event go toward the cost of end-of-year field trip transportation. Funds also support teacher appreciation week gifts and rewards after student testing. Davis said, “We are very excited about the turnout, and it wouldn’t be possible without the support of our community and the KMS family.”

The Washington County Public Library hosted a holiday putt-putt lane, complete with a holiday activity sheet. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS] Local child and future student enjoys the “Holiday Toilet Paper Toss” game during the event with her family. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]