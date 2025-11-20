Thu. Nov 20th, 2025
Deltona Marketing holds ribbon cutting

By AMBER PATINO Nov 20, 2025 0 Comments

Deltona Marketing at Sunny Hills, Inc. hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, November 19, to celebrate the opening of its new brokerage firm in Sunny Hills. Company representatives were joined by community members, officials from the Bay and Washington County Chambers of Commerce, and friends and family for the event. While Homes by Deltona has been building homes for more than 60 years, Deltona Marketing is a newly established business focused on helping prospective buyers find their dream homes specifically within the Sunny Hills community. According to Licensed Real Estate Agent Sara Iaropoli, the firm currently offers move-in-ready block homes priced under $300,000, with up to $10,000 in closing cost assistance available now through the end of the year. Pictured above are Deltona Marketing representatives, including Real Estate Agent Sara Iaropoli and Broker Kala Corbitt, alongside attendees during the ribbon cutting. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

